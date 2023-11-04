Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $54.42 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,607 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned about 0.68% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $54,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 129.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 193.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,777.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,506. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

