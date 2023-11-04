Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $55.03 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,333,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up 8.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Energy Transfer worth $55,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,348,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at $93,348,191.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,727,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,010,676. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

