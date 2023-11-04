Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $9.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.12. 3,857,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,850. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

