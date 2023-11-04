Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $273.64. 1,603,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,653. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.91 and a one year high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.