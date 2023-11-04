Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 0.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.9% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,518. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.47. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $195.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 152.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.