Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 52.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Tesla by 98,265.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,534,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,210,840. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $699.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

