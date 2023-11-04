Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 2,060 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,890,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,292. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.62.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

