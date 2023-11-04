Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 484 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,546,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,307,000 after buying an additional 51,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,826,000 after buying an additional 117,495 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,559,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,043,000 after purchasing an additional 79,889 shares during the period.

IWD traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.94 and its 200-day moving average is $154.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

