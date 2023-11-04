Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 76,018 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,018 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.07. 2,195,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,616. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

