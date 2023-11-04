Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $32.10 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.69, a PEG ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,371. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $754,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 122.6% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,087,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

