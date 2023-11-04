Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Roth Mkm from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PINS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -96.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $48,833.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,371 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

