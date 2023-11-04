Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.27.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -96.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $31.36.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $249,164.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $48,833.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,177 shares of company stock worth $6,929,371. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

