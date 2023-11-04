Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Increased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

PXD stock opened at $243.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.57. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $264.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.82.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

