Piper Sandler Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $18.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VFC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.88.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -218.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

