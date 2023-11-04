PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

PNM opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $505.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PNM Resources by 139.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 1,459.2% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PNM Resources by 59.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

