Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Polar Power
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.