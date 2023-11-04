Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRMW. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE PRMW opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 24.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,977,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,764,000 after acquiring an additional 470,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Primo Water by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,885,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,424,000 after acquiring an additional 278,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,466,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,911,000 after acquiring an additional 176,290 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

