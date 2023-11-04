Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Privia Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. 1,984,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $480,328.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,528,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,287,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

