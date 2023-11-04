Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given New $37.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.40.

PTGX stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

