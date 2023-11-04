Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Prothena Stock Performance

Prothena stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,753 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Prothena by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,266,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,837,000 after acquiring an additional 501,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Prothena by 363.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after acquiring an additional 442,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Prothena by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 350,141 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

