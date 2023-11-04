Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $118.00 million-$126.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.20 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

PRLB stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 58.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Stories

