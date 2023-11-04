PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PTC were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $147.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

