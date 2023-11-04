PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27-2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion. PTC also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-1.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $147.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC has a twelve month low of $115.44 and a twelve month high of $152.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.00 and its 200-day moving average is $139.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in PTC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

