PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.82 million. PTC also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-5.20 EPS.

PTC Trading Up 0.8 %

PTC opened at $147.51 on Friday. PTC has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $152.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.62.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in PTC by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,151,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,360,000 after purchasing an additional 142,852 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after acquiring an additional 190,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,852,000 after acquiring an additional 68,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,350,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

