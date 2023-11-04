Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.29.

Shares of LUNG opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 94.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,458.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,740.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,458.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,740.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,757.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 153,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,913 shares of company stock valued at $208,551 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

