Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.975-1.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.22 million.

Qorvo Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,553. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -88.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 54,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

