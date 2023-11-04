Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $95.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Qorvo traded as low as $82.62 and last traded at $82.71. Approximately 468,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,239,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.82.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

Get Qorvo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QRVO

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at $15,943,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $681,391.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,558.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,364,000 after purchasing an additional 113,870 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,477 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -88.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.