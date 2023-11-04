Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Qorvo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.95.

Qorvo Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $681,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,558.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $681,391.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,558.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Qorvo by 91,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after buying an additional 4,608,477 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 1,911.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,271,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $101,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Qorvo by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,119,000 after acquiring an additional 746,216 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

