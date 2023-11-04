QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1-$9.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.19 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $119.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,670,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.18. The company has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.14.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

