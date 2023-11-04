Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $132.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $170.00 on Friday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $171.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.09.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,329.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,329.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $241,176.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,911,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,341 shares of company stock worth $3,616,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 71.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 353.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

