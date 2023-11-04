Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $117.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QLYS. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.54.

Shares of QLYS opened at $170.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.09. Qualys has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $171.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $758,454.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,254,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $758,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,254,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,341 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Qualys by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 761,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,373,000 after buying an additional 353,077 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Qualys by 2,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 205,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,102,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after buying an additional 185,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,892,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

