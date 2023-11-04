Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 385.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 76.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 84,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

CPT stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.39%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

