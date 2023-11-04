Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 36,319 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,094,000 after buying an additional 337,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,227,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,705,000 after purchasing an additional 981,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 681,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,280,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,921,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 6.6 %

OHI stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

