Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $917,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 64,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.34. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.