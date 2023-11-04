Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,149 shares of company stock worth $3,392,737. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $401.19 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $281.19 and a 52 week high of $428.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

