Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $367.97 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.38 and a 52-week high of $406.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WSO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

