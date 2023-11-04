Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.21 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Loews by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Stock Up 1.0 %

Loews stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $60.90. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.