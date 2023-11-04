Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 141.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Highwoods Properties worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 716.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 20,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of HIW stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.21. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.04%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Highwoods Properties

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.