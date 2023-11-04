Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,206 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $15,783,781,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Get Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.