Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $133.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.22. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quest Diagnostics

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.