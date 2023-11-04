Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 3,132 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 35.7% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 27,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $153.45 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

