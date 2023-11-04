Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 323 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.63. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

