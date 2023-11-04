Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 875,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $144,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,335,000 after purchasing an additional 624,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $175.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.01 and a 200 day moving average of $183.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

