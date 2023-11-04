Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 5,504 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 316.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

