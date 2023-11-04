Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,818 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,686,000 after purchasing an additional 84,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $133.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

