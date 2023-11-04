R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Given New $17.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.45.

RCM opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,197.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in R1 RCM by 313.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in R1 RCM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in R1 RCM by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

