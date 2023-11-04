Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.81.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

