Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $240.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.60. The company has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

