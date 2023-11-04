RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Price Performance
NASDAQ RDCM opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 0.82. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADCOM
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
