Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a negative net margin of 316.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Up 7.4 %

Rapid Micro Biosystems stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 16,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,203. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.78.

Institutional Trading of Rapid Micro Biosystems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the second quarter worth $128,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

